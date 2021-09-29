Taitymn Hursh, a fifth grader at Stone Creek Elementary School, has been named the winner of the National United States Scholarship Pageant in the elementary school division.
The pageant crowns winners at the elementary, middle school, high school, and collegiate levels.
Throughout the contest, Hursh advocated for sea life through a platform called “Taitymn’s Turtles,” which focused on the harm that plastic pollution causes to the ocean.
Per the pageant’s website, determinations are made based on each contestant’s interviews (50%), fashion (20%), evening gown (20%), and community service (10%).
Hursh also received a scholarship, a trip to Myrtle Beach and more with the title.
Hursh has a website at www.taitymnsturtles.weebly.com.