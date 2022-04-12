Derby Education Foundation fosters innovation and creativity

The Derby Education Foundation continues to make an impact in K-12 classrooms around the Derby school district. This spring, the DEF awarded $8,794 in classroom grants and $1,120 in dual concurrent college tuition assistance.
“What we like to do is foster innovative and creative ideas from teachers in the classroom that amplify the mission of the school district,” said DEF chair Andy McFayden.
Tanglewood Elementary third grade teachers submitted a DEF grant application for blank fraction tiles, which are a great resource for students during state assessments. It just so happens that another third grade teacher from El Paso Elementary submitted a DEF grant application with the same request.
“Clearly there was a need across third grade classrooms in the district, so what would it take to get every third grade classroom in the district a set of blank fraction tiles,” McFayden said.
The DEF went to work. They met with the school district and found that by ordering the blank fraction tiles in bulk they could provide each third grade classroom in the school district with a set. Now, every third grade classroom around the Derby school district has a set of blank fraction tiles.
“They solved this larger districtwide need and made a really neat impact in all the third grade classrooms around the district,” said Tanglewood Elementary Principal Amy Steadman.
Steadman also saw a need – to reengage families and get them back into the school after the past two years of COVID-19 protocols. Tanglewood Elementary is having a family engagement STEM night on April 26 for its students and families.
“We wanted to do something more unique, so we are bringing Tanganyika Wildlife Park in and they are going to bring a special animal appearance or two for students and families to enjoy,” Steadman said.
A $400 DEF grant was awarded to cover the cost of the creative, unique experience for students and their families.
Helping fund unique and creative initiatives is at the forefront of the Derby Education Foundation’s mission. The DEF awarded a grant to District Data and Media Clerk Jim Mitchell for American Sign Language alphabet and number die cutters for the Make It and Take It resource center, located in the Administrative Center. Teachers in the district can utilize the Make It and Take It resource center to make things for their classrooms, such as posters, stickers, die cutters and much more.
“I wanted to expand these resources to ASL. Now teachers and students can come in and use this resource to learn and teach,” Mitchell said.
“We are proud of the work we do. We are a small but mighty team and look forward to continuing growth as an impactful foundation for Derby Public Schools,” McFayden said.
Other DEF grants awarded this spring went to Donna Osborn (Oaklawn Elementary) for therapy dog instructor training, Mackenzie Hogan (Wineteer Elementary) for an indoor/outdoor sensory pathway, Molly Pourhussin (Derby High School) for Zoom family activities, Liz Loera (Oaklawn) for a social media camera and Tyler Morris (Derby High School) to help with costs for a Madrigals festival performance.
For those interested in donating to the Derby Education Foundation or for questions about the grant application process, email the foundation at derbyeducationfoundation@yahoo.com.