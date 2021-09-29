When it was formed in 2010, the impetus behind the Derby Education Foundation was clear.
“The school district’s budget can’t fund everything that teachers need, so the idea was to form an organization that could raise funds and give grants to worthy projects – whether it be a scholarship to a needy student or an innovative teaching program,” said Dave McDonald, past chair of the DEF.
Now, 11 years into the organization’s history, the DEF remains focused helping bring innovative educational endeavors – for teachers and students alike – to Derby Public Schools.
Originally starting as a partner entity with the Derby Community Foundation, the DEF split off on its own in 2015 – the same year the organization held its first fundraising golf tournament.
This year marked the sixth annual tournament – held Sept. 23 – and a return from a pandemic-induced hiatus. While current DEF chair Andy McFayden reported the total number of teams were down, thanks to sponsors the tournament still raised $12,000, which will help fund another full grant year.
Currently, the DEF offers grants to Derby students and teachers in two cycles (fall and spring), with upwards of seven grants given out during each – having a cap of roughly $7,000 total, though McFayden noted exceptions can be made.
“If we need to find money we’re going to find money to help fit needs,” McFayden said.
So far, through the organization’s history, the DEF has given out just over $50,000 in grant monies.
While the golf tournament is the DEF’s only regular fundraising event, there are some additional special projects that help bring in funds as well as yearly sales of bricks for the Panther Pride Pathway outside the high school. Typically, though, McFayden said the tournament brings in more than enough each year to fund the next round of grants.
Having been a part of the DEF since the beginning, McDonald has seen those grant cycles continue to grow – something the organization strives for as it spreads its mission.
“We give more grants now than we ever have previously,” McDonald said. “We go out and beat the bushes, frankly, because we have to make teachers aware that we’re a source and you can come to us if you have a good idea.”
Some of the examples of grants McDonald and McFayden brought up with fondness included efforts to help a set of gifted, financially challenged triplets take a college course and a grant for an elementary music teacher to purchase ukuleles – which were used in a recent performance for the Panther Pride Pathway rededication.
McFayden noted the grants are not intended to be a “one-hit wonder’ situation, but something that can be implemented through the Derby school district for years to come. In line with that, the DEF remains committed to better serving the children of Derby by fostering relationships among community entities.
“As our community continues to grow and strengthen, we as an organization need to amplify and serve and grow in that capacity as well. I feel that we can amplify the mission of the district if we continue to work closely with them and make sure that we are staying in alignment with those goals,” McFayden said. “I think we can be a conduit for local business and industry who want to invest in the education or our kids.”
Working to maintain relevance in line with student needs, the DEF seeks to magnify teacher goals and get money directly into the classrooms for support. McDonald noted the goal of adding a part-time staff member would help further those efforts as the DEF continues to engage in ways to improve education.
Currently, applications are being accepted for the fall grant cycle. For information, visit derbyeducationfoundation.org.