As part of its split in funding, the Derby Education Foundation recently went to work awarding its fall round of grants. The foundation recently awarded $4,000 total in classroom grants around USD 260.
Buildings/classrooms receiving grants this fall included Oaklawn Elementary (fifth grade), Tanglewood Elementary (Functional Learning), Wineteer Elementary (third grade), Derby North Middle School (sixth grade social studies and Rubik’s Cube team) and Derby High School (biomedical sciences department).