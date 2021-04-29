Two members of the Derby High School drumline earned recognition at a state percussion contest.
Nathan Jolly, senior, and Eli Hill, sophomore, are the first two Derby students to ever receive recognition in the Kansas Percussive Arts Society’s solo percussion competition. Jolly earned second and Hill earned an honorable mention.
Both students were recognized and awarded prizes for their achievements at the Kansas Percussive Arts Society’s Day of Percussion on April 17.
Jolly, captain and center snare of the drumline, said he first began drumming in the fourth or fifth grade.
He auditioned by performing “Rudimental Clave” by John Wooten, a chart recommended by DHS Drumline Coach Victoria Griffitt. Tyler Hill, a former member of the drumline, had performed the piece before.
“[She] told me that ‘no one has played this since Tyler played it,’” Jolly said. “Tyler is a good friend of mine but is also Eli’s older brother who graduated a few years ago.”
Jolly said the audition process for the solo contest wasn’t too tough, as he had been learning the piece of music in preparation for an in-house festival judged by WSU professors. Each contestant submitted a video online of their playing in order to get judged.
“I was actually very pleased to see it get posted on social media about Eli [Hill] and I getting the places we did,” he said. “It’s pretty cool to get some recognition for something that we both haven’t done before.”
Hill, a tenor player who has also been drumming since about the fifth grade, auditioned with the piece “Tornado” by Mitch Markovich – also recommended by Griffitt. She’s been Hill’s drumming instructor since sixth grade.
“I was surprised to hear that honorable mention was a recognition, but I was happy to see my name being recognized,” he said. “I was especially happy to see that my friend Nathan won second place because I knew his solo was really good, and I wanted him to win.”
Jolly and Hill have become “very close friends” in the time that they have both performed with the drumline. Jolly, being friends with Hill’s older brother, helped prepare Hill for his audition for the drumline as an incoming freshman.
“He’s a pretty cool kid and I’m glad I’ve gotten to see Eli and a few others on the line grow into who they are today,” Jolly said.
Jolly has been drumline captain during Hill’s two years at Derby High School.
“He started off helping me learn my drumline audition in the eighth grade and has been a tremendous leader ever since,” Hill said.
Griffitt said she was happy to see two of her longtime students earn some recognition in the contest.
“We were all pretty happy about it,” she said. “They’re really outstanding students, and I feel really blessed to be able to work with such great kids.”