Due to low-staffing, the Kansas Department of Revenue is extending the temporary closure of its Derby Driver’s License Office (620 N. Rock Rd., Suite 300). This location closed previously for a suspected case of COVID-19. The office was set to reopen on Nov. 20. It is now expected to reopen Monday, Nov. 30.
Several offices in the Wichita area recently closed while KDOR followed the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning guidelines.
The Wichita West, Twin Lakes and Andover offices remain open. To see instructions on making an appointment, visit ksrevenue.org/reopening.