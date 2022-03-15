Given concerns over staffing, space and general safety of residents, City Manager Kiel Mangus brought a proposal before the Derby City Council at its March 8 meeting to discontinue the city’s storm shelter program.
“Staff has concerns over continuing the program,” Mangus said.
Most recently, the city has promoted use of five different storm shelters in town, located at Fire Station 82, Derby Middle School, Pleasantview Baptist Church, South Rock Christian Church and Woodlawn United Methodist Church. Shelters are subject to volunteer availability in order to operate and Mangus noted Fire Station 82 is the only site open 24/7 when Derby is under a tornado watch.
Over the past few years, the city has worked to overhaul and improve the storm shelter program – hiring a part-time storm shelter coordinator in 2018 (to help with volunteer recruitment) and moving away from certain practices. That included shifting from opening only after a tornado warning is in effect when possible, not opening shelters overnight, and better communication with churches on operational capabilities.
Sedgwick County and Wichita do not offer storm shelters, with liability concerns playing a role in that. Mangus sited similar issues with calling to end the storm shelter program, noting travel to a shelter (some of which are not FEMA-rated) in the midst of a storm can be unsafe. He voiced concerns over the possibility of a Derby resident driving to a storm shelter during such conditions only for the shelter to not be open when they arrive – something he reported has happened at least once before.
Additionally, the city is not able to find the volunteers to operate the shelters when the time comes – which compounds the issues at hand.
“If we want to do this, we’re probably going to have to pay people,” Mangus said. “To me it’s partially a staffing issue, mostly a safety issue. The thing I fear the most is somebody showing up [to a shelter], there’s an actual tornado, and there’s nobody there.”
Council members questioned if Derby Fire and Rescue staff could be utilized to at least help open the Derby Middle School shelter in times of need, but Mangus pointed out their schedules in response to the storms in question may require them to be elsewhere. He also noted that the shelter at Fire Station 82 may cause issues if that building is needed as an emergency operations center in severe cases.
While the city has managed an official storm shelter program since 2018, national trends have shifted away from that model and moved to “shelter in place” recommendations, which Mangus said the city would promote in lieu of storm shelters.
“You’re better off in your bathroom in a bathtub rather than trying to drive to a storm shelter,” Mangus said.
Communication was a key concern of the city council, wanting to make sure the discontinuation of storm shelters is made known to the Derby community. Mangus stated staff plans to spread that message through city communications as often as possible. Council members also encouraged neighborhoods to work together to encourage shelter in place plans and allowing private entities (like churches) to promote their shelter capabilities if possible.
Hearing no opposition from the council, the city moved to end the storm shelter program effective immediately, with several council members seeing that as the best move if they could not be operated properly.
“The question is if you can’t be perfect and dependable, should you do it,” said Mayor Randy White.
“If we can’t run it well, we shouldn’t run it at all,” said Council President Nick Engle.
Derby residents are encouraged to plan
head and stay alert for changing weather conditions, whether through NOAA weather radio, local media outlets or weather alerts, as well as listing for outdoor warning devices.
For more information on severe weather preparedness and safety, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/emergency-management/severe-weather-safety or https://derbyks.com/weather.