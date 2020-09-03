Practicing as a family physician for 30 years now, Derby’s Dr. Edward Lind II has sought to provide the best treatment possible for his patients, while providing valuable experience for the Wichita-based students of the University of Kansas School of Medicine at the same time as a preceptor (teacher).
It is his latter efforts that were recently recognized, though, as Lind was honored as the recipient of the American Academy of Family Physicians 2020 Exemplary Teaching Award in the volunteer category. This follows his recognition with the same award from the Kansas Academy of Family Physicians earlier this year.
Knowing how much his learning experiences prepared him for a career in medicine, Lind was more than willing to give his time preparing others when the opportunity arose.
“Certainly, I had an interest and worked hard, but it was the willingness of people to take time and teach me that let me learn a great deal, and I feel an obligation to give back,” Lind said.
Earning his degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, Lind was acutely aware of the need for preceptors. Having that knowledge, he reached out to the chairman of the Wichita branch of KU’s med school and has been serving as a clinical assistant professor (volunteer faculty) on and off for 25 years.
Since 2011, Lind has run his own practice in Wichita (1431 S. Bluffview Dr.).
Medical students who come to Lind are in the midst of their family medicine rotation as part of their junior year, moving from the classroom to learning in real-time. Lind said he knows not all students who come to him will want to practice family medicine, but he seeks to prepare them for whatever role they take on and help them in making that ultimate decision.
“I tell each one of them I don’t see my role as trying to talk them into being family physicians, but I would like them to gain an understanding and an appreciation for the role of the family physician in medicine as it’s practiced today. I try to make the best doctor out of them I can and prepare them for what they want to do,” Lind said. “I try to make a difficult job for them a little easier.”
Typically, Lind will take on one medical student per rotation. Though he or the student have no say in who comes to his clinic, the doctor from Derby noted he has had some local medical students on rotation with him through the years.
Part of what got Lind recognized with the Exemplary Teaching Award is his commitment to his advisory role. While most physicians will typically take on one student per year, Lind has had 23 med students in his clinic over the past six years. He even joked that patients will ask what’s going on if he walks into a room and they haven’t seen a student yet.
While the recognition from his colleagues is a plus, Lind said his hope is that this award will inspire some of the medical students in rotations to pass the torch as he has.
“I think the award’s nice,” Lind said. “I hope a young physician reads about the award in general, aspires to it and gives of his time.”
Over the years, Lind has spent a majority of time practicing in the Wichita area. That even included some time as a team physician for Derby High School basketball.
From a young age – sixth grade, to be exact, after reading “Microbe Hunters” – Lind knew he wanted to be a doctor.
While he followed in his father’s footsteps getting on the path to teaching, he noted it is his experience with his own teachers while in med school that drives him to continue serving in that role (especially as some of those teachers have now passed).
“I hope that I’ve given back just some of what all of those people who taught me have given me,” Lind said.
“By giving generously of your talents, time and energy, you have left an indelible mark on the lives and careers of numerous medical students,” said AAFP President Gary LeRoy in a letter to Lind. “We commend you for your excellence as a family physician and educator.”