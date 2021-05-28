The Derby City Council took the final step to pave the way for additional STAR bond project construction at its May 25 meeting, approving the final plat for the Derby Destination Development second addition.
Encompassing 4.9 acres, the replatting created one larger lot for the rock-climbing gym and outdoor BMX track facility that is planned to be added to the STAR bond district.
Plans for the final plat – including amendments to the master sign plan for that development district – were recommended for approval by the Derby Planning Commission on May 6.