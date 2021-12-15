Carla’s Curiosity Corner (1613 Oxford Ct., Derby) was recently recognized among the first day care providers – one of six – to qualify for certification as one of Tobacco Free Wichita’s Clean Air Child Care Facilities in Sedgwick County.
To qualify, facilities must go above and beyond regulations set by Kansas statutes and administrative regulations by agreeing to not allow smoking, vaping or chewing tobacco inside any portion of the home when children are not present; in garages, outdoor areas or on patios when children are or are not present; or inside any vehicle that could be used to transport children in care, and during field trips, walks or other off-site activities with children. Additionally, qualifying facilities provide a written/email copy of the smoking/vaping rules to families with children in their care.