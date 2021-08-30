It took nearly nine months since the demolition of the old press box, but the new Panther Stadium was officially celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony during Derby Night Lights on Aug. 26.
It was the first public event at the stadium. Despite nearly a month’s worth of delays due to weather and material setback, the McCownGordon construction team completed the exterior amenities on schedule.
The $7,377,704 project aimed to update facilities such as the home locker room, restrooms, concession stand and grandstands. The grandstands are expected to hold 4,000 screaming Derby fans.
For Derby High School principal Tim Hamblin, the new stadium will create more special memories for years to come.
“Having grown up in Derby, I experienced many memorable old moments in the old stadium,” Hamblin said. “I am so happy our beautiful new stadium will provide that venue for many more memorable moments for me and many others to come.”
The first varsity football game in the new stadium is scheduled for Sept. 10 against Newton. Tours of the stadium facilities will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 14.