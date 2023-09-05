Crews from Derby Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East Lincoln on Aug. 31, reacting quickly to get the blaze under control.
Receiving the call around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, Engine 81 under the leadership of Captain Hector Gonzalez was the first to arrive on scene, confirming a fire in the rear of a one-story home.
Firefighters quickly advanced a hose line to the rear of the building where fire had engulfed a wooden deck and exposed the siding of the home. The homeowner was on scene attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.
Crews from Quint 81 searched the home for other occupants and additional spread, while firefighters from Engine 82 prepared the water supply. Additional automatic aid crews assisted as well.
The fire was brought under control in short time with one hose line. Staff indicated the occupant reported smoking near the location of the fire.
In the aftermath, the deck was determined to be a complete loss and there was additional fire damage to the exterior of the home. Damage was estimated to exceed $25,000.