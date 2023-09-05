Lincoln House Fire

Derby Fire and Rescue personnel from Engine 81 were first on scene helping get a house fire in check in the 300 block of E. Lincoln on Aug. 31.

 COURTESY

Crews from Derby Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East Lincoln on Aug. 31, reacting quickly to get the blaze under control.

Receiving the call around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, Engine 81 under the leadership of Captain Hector Gonzalez was the first to arrive on scene, confirming a fire in the rear of a one-story home.

