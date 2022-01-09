Change is coming again to the Derby Community Foundation’s annual fundraising event. As DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn put it, Uncorked is no more with the event having “run its course” in that iteration.
After taking the event online in 2021 due to the pandemic, organizers are both erring on the side of caution this year and using the hiatus to explore future formatting options for the gala. In the interim, the DCF will host another virtual edition that is “Under Construction” at 7 p.m. Feb. 26.
“In order to give ourselves time to figure out what the event is going to be and because the winter is coming with the virus still out there, and us not knowing what would happen during the winter … we decided to take the year to renovate the gala to be something else,” Hearn said. “That’s where the whole under construction theme came from.”
With eyes on returning in person in 2023, a virtual raffle will be held one more time – though Hearn noted it will look a little different this year.
Last year, the purchase of a ticket earned donors entry into a raffle for one of four very similar prize packages. This year, the packages are distinctly themed and donors will get to choose the prize raffle in which their ticket is entered.
Themes for the prize packages in 2022 include “Pamper Yourself,” “Around Town,” “Event in a Box,” “Family Fun” and “Scenic Flight and Bite.” Items included in the packages range from Shockers basketball tickets to a Round Barn Ranch rental gift certificate and much more.
Additionally, while the virtual fundraiser was recorded and then posted online in 2021, the Derby Recreation Commission has offered its services as a technology sponsor and will help livestream the event in 2022. The livestream will take place in The Cove (at Hubbard Arts Center) on Feb. 26 so the production has “all the bells and whistles” this year.
“We learned a lot last year with doing our first-ever virtual event, along with probably every other nonprofit in the world,” Hearn said. “They’re [DRC] going to help us with adding a little extra technology to the event.”
Event sponsorships will look a little different in 2022. While the DCF had no issues generating support, in getting feedback Hearn noted the organization heard of other ways sponsors wanted to engage – like Jean Garinger sponsoring one of the prize packages or Rock Regional Hospital serving as the lead sponsor of the raffle.
Hearn noted the “fund the future” drive will return in a different format as well in 2022. The live auction-style donation drive that was part of the gala will go virtual as part of the livestream, with individuals able to make donations by text or through the foundation’s website.
DCF is also bumping up the raffle ticket allotment this year – from 300 to 400 – with the hopes that the changes will continue to draw interest.
While the virtual events have been well-received, Hearn noted the plan – at this time – is to return to an in-person gala fundraiser in 2023. The announcement of 2023’s theme – having a more global flavor – while be shared during the Feb. 26 livestream.
Though most of the DCF’s fundraising is done outside of the gala, Hearn admitted Uncorked always helped spread awareness of the organization. That is part of the drive to bring the live (possibly downsized) event back, but she noted some of the virtual elements will likely live on beyond this year.
“I can’t tell you the number of people who said ‘I would rather buy a raffle ticket and not come to something, and I hope you keep doing that.’ So we’re going to marry the two things in 2023,” Hearn said. “Our audience is the whole community, so we’re trying to make everybody happy.”
Raising $16,000 in 2021, Hearn admitted that was not as much as the previous Uncorked, but it did allow the organization to continue a trend that may carry on with future events.
Knowing the businesses that typically donate prizes were hit hard by the pandemic, the DCF used some of its own funds to purchase raffle prizes in 2021 and again this year. While more businesses were able to supplement the prize packages this year, the gratitude for the foundation’s effort remained. Hearn is hopeful others may consider paying that goodwill forward by participating in this year’s fundraiser.
“There’s just so many ways the community foundation has impacted Derby, and this is a small way someone in the community – a member who benefits from the community foundation – can contribute and help us continue that work,” Hearn said.
Raffle tickets for the “Under Construction” annual fundraiser cost $30 each and are available to purchase through DCF board members or online at derbycf.org. Deadline to purchase tickets is Feb. 25.