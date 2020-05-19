The Derby Community Foundation has been awarded a $10,000 grant through the Kansas Health Foundation’s Impact and Capacity Grants initiative. The funding will help support COVID-19 response and recovery in the Derby area.
“We are so pleased to receive this grant from the Kansas Health Foundation as we support direct service providers in our community,” Theresa Hearn, DCF Executive Director, said in a statement.
This spring, the Derby Community Foundation suspended its normal grant program – the Community Enrichment Grant Program – to provide immediate funding to front-line service providers. For the remainder of 2020, the Community Foundation will continue to support efforts of local nonprofits.
The ICG initiative provides one-year grants of up to $25,000 for organizations mission-aligned with the Kansas Health Foundation and focused on COVID-19 response and recovery. KHF fielded 477 funding proposals from organizations across the state.