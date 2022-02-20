The Derby Community Foundation’s virtual fundraising gala is approaching, with the livestreamed event happening at 7 p.m. Feb. 26.
In line with that, ticket sales for the fundraising raffle will be closing on Feb. 25. Tickets are still available for purchase for $30 each either through DCF board members or online at the foundation’s website. Ticket holders will then have the choice to enter it into a drawing for one of five unique prize packages.
Winners will be drawn during the livestreamed fundraiser, which will also include a DCF Year in Review presentation, Fund the Future auction and more. For additional details or to purchase a ticket, visit www.derbycf.org/raffle.