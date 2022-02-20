DCF Fundraiser

Like 2021, the Derby Community Foundation's annual fundraiser will be held virtually this year, with the raffle and more to be livestreamed on Feb. 26.

The Derby Community Foundation’s virtual fundraising gala is approaching, with the livestreamed event happening at 7 p.m. Feb. 26.

In line with that, ticket sales for the fundraising raffle will be closing on Feb. 25. Tickets are still available for purchase for $30 each either through DCF board members or online at the foundation’s website. Ticket holders will then have the choice to enter it into a drawing for one of five unique prize packages.

Winners will be drawn during the livestreamed fundraiser, which will also include a DCF Year in Review presentation, Fund the Future auction and more. For additional details or to purchase a ticket, visit www.derbycf.org/raffle.

