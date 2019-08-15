Christmas In Derby check present_color.jpg

The Derby Community Foundation presented a $2,000 grant to support Christmas In The Park, a new citywide event being planned for December 14 of this year at Madison Avenue Central Park. Pictured are Julie Olmsted, DCF Board member/Christmas At the Park Committee; Eric Gustafson, Derby Public Library Director/Christmas At the Park Committee; Vanessa Buehne, DRC Director of Programs/Christmas At the Park Committee; and Ken Mulanax, DCF Board Chair.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags