The Derby Community Foundation presented a $2,000 grant to support Christmas In The Park, a new citywide event being planned for December 14 of this year at Madison Avenue Central Park. Pictured are Julie Olmsted, DCF Board member/Christmas At the Park Committee; Eric Gustafson, Derby Public Library Director/Christmas At the Park Committee; Vanessa Buehne, DRC Director of Programs/Christmas At the Park Committee; and Ken Mulanax, DCF Board Chair.
Derby Community Foundation presents grant for Christmas In The Park
