The Derby Community Foundation recently granted $2,400 to the Boy Scouts of America-Quivira Council in an effort to support Derby area youth. Pictured at the check presentation are Keith Humphrey, DCF Board Chair; and Lindsay Ashurst, Scoutmaster Troop 692 Derby.
The DCF also awarded a $750 community enrichment grant to the Derby Recreation Commission/Derby Health Collaborative to support the After School Kids in the Kitchen program at the Hubbard Center. Pictured at the check presentation are (left to right) Debbie Williams, DRC; Keith Humphrey, DCF Board Chair; and Rick Ruff, DRC Board Member.