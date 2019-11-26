The Derby Community Foundation awarded a $900 grant to Derby High School for assistance to students with course fees associated with Career Technical Education (CTE) courses. Pictured are: Joaquin Zapata, DHS Counselor; Theresa Hearn, DCF Executive Director; Ken Mulanax, DCF Board Chair; Kelly Kitterman, USD 260 Instructional Coordinator; and Tim Hamblin, DHS Principal.
Derby Community Foundation awards education grant
- BY INFORMER STAFF mail@derbyinformer.com
