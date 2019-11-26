CTE check presentation 11-20-19_color.jpg
The Derby Community Foundation awarded a $900 grant to Derby High School for assistance to students with course fees associated with Career Technical Education (CTE) courses. Pictured are: Joaquin Zapata, DHS Counselor; Theresa Hearn, DCF Executive Director; Ken Mulanax, DCF Board Chair; Kelly Kitterman, USD 260 Instructional Coordinator; and Tim Hamblin, DHS Principal.

