The Derby Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications for the Community Enrichment Grant Program.
The application period will be open until Nov. 22. Application programs and guidelines for the grant program can be found on DCF’s website, www.derbycf.org, under the “Forms and News” menu.
Community Enrichment Grants are awards of up to $2,500 made to grassroots, nonprofit and government entities doing “innovative and meaningful work that fits within the Derby Community Foundation’s mission to enrich the quality of life in the Derby area,” according to a release from DCF.
The Community Enrichment Grant Program is funded through proceeds from the DCF’s annual fundraising event, “Uncorked,” which will be held Feb. 29 at The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park.
DCF will award up to $10,000 annually in two cycles per year, using a competitive application process.
Grant awards will be announced in December.
For more information, contact DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn at admin@derbycf.org.