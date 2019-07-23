In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Derby Community Family Services is inviting the public to an open house.
DCFS is a Christian nonprofit organization that provides assistance, food and otherwise, to USD 260 residents.
At the open house, the organization will showcase its food pantry, Good Samaritan Fund, Derby Circles, Operation: Back to School and snack packs programs.
The food pantry provides canned goods and non-perishable items once every three months to families or individuals in need. Emergency food bags are also available on an as-needed basis. They provide enough food for two or three meals.
In 2018, the organization provided food assistance to 305 families, 581 adults and 500 children.
The Good Samaritan Fund provides limited financial assistance with utilities once per individual in a 12-month period. The fund provided over $21,000 to 107 families in 2018.
Operation: Back to School provides necessary school supplies each year to several schools in the district.
Through the program, DCFS was able to provide 265 backpacks with school supplies to Derby students during the 2017-2018 school year. Supply packs were given to 110 students, and approximately 175 students received bulk supplies.
DCFS will host the open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at the Derby Community Food Pantry, 4900 S. Clifton Ave. The building is located behind the Oaklawn Recreation Center and the boys and girls club.