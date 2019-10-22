Derby Community Family Services was recently recognized by a regional organization for its work in helping the community.
The Wichita Business Recognition Award Program selected the food pantry as the winner of its 2019 Best of Wichita Award in the food bank category.
Each year, the Wichita Award Program identifies companies that it believes have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category, a release from the program states.
Founded in 1999, Derby Community Family Services provides assistance in more areas than just food. Some programs also allow residents to get help with utility payments, school supplies and finding a career.
“It’s not just that we’re giving you food to fill a short-term need,” said Karen Dunlap, director of DCFS for 12 years. “But it’s filling hopefully a lifelong need.”
The Christian nonprofit organization celebrated 20 years in August with an open house. It was founded as a food assistance program at Woodlawn United Methodist Church and has flourished into the organization it is today.
The organization still receives support from WUMC’s thrift store in town.
If you need assistance from DCFS, contact 316-519-5867 to schedule an appointment.
Food pantry appointments are scheduled each Tuesday, and Good Samaritan Fund appointments are scheduled for the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. All appointments are held at the Derby Community Food Pantry, 4900 S. Clifton Ave.