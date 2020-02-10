The Derby Community Chorus will begin rehearsals for their spring concert to be presented May 3.
Rehearsals will start Thursday March 19, at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 South Woodlawn in Derby. Practice will run from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Participation in the chorus is open to all singers middle school age and above from Derby and surrounding communities. No auditions are required.
For more information on the Derby Community Chorus, contact Dan Moratto at 316-644-4262 or go to Derby Community Chorus/facebook.com.