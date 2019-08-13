Derby Community Chorus will begin its fall rehearsals this week.
The first rehearsal is set from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd.
The chorus is open to all singers middle-school-aged and above from Derby and the surrounding communities. No audition is required.
The chorus will perform in a multi-cultural concert Oct. 6.
Derby Middle School singers will join the chorus for the fall concert, and a new group called the Derby Children’s Choir will be introduced.
For more information, visit the official Derby Community Chorus page on Facebook.