The Kansas Association of Broadcasters announced the winners of this year’s Student Production awards on March 11.
Two Butler students from Derby received awards for radio and television programming created over the past year. In Kansas, all two-year and four-year programs compete against each other.
Normally, awards are presented at a luncheon held during the organization’s Student Seminar, but due to COVID-19, the April 8 seminar will be virtual. First and second place winners receive custom plaques, while those receiving an Honorable Mention take home framed certificates.
Owen Berk of Derby finished second place in the undergraduate radio category for an entertainment program called “The Cave 3-10-20.”
Raymond Hoare of Derby received an honorable mention in the undergraduate radio category for his sports play-by-play commentary “Butler Men v. Cowley.”