In light of the current threat of the coronavirus, the Derby Rotary Club has postponed the citywide garage sale event slated to be held May 14 through 16.
Given both registration locations (the Derby Recreation Center and Derby Public Library) are temporarily closed and the full impact of Covid-19 is unknown at this time, the decision was made to push the event back.
“We want to make sure we’re keeping our community as safe as we can,” said Rotary Club secretary Jenny Webster.
Organizers noted they are hopeful the citywide garage sale can be held later in the summer, especially given the intent behind the event for the Rotary Club – to help support summer lunch programs.
“All those proceeds definitely go to the Feed a Hungry Child Program with the school district here in Derby,” Webster said. “We always want to make sure that we’re trying to contribute to that, so that’s why we made this one of our things to be able to fundraise for that.”
The Derby Rotary Club also had to postpone the Hot Wheels for Hot Meals car show in March but efforts are ongoing to try and bring both events back at a later date, according to Webster. For more information on new dates, follow the Derby Rotary Club or Derby KS City Wide Garage Sale pages on Facebook.