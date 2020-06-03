The city of Derby will reopen City Hall, the Welcome Center and the Senior Center on June 17. Offices have been closed since March 18 due to COVID-19, with the city adding safety features to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 upon reopening.
At City Hall, plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed at the customer service front desk to separate staff from the public and hand sanitizer is available for use by the public upon entering and exiting the building. Staff members who directly interact with residents will wear masks or ensure social distancing. Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask when visiting City Hall, at least until you are confident safe distancing can be ensured at all times while in the building.
The Senior Center also is taking precautions:
- All members, visitors and volunteers are required to sanitize their hands and perform a health screening prior to entering.
- Sanitation stations will be available at each check-in kiosk, along with signage at the doors directing everyone to sanitize, check-in and report to the lobby front desk.
- Once signed-in, members and volunteers must go to the front desk to respond to a few screening questions and have their temperature taken. Anyone with two readings over 100 degrees will be required to leave.
- Masks must be worn while in the building, except during exercise classes, while using fitness equipment and in cases of medical necessity. Senior Center staff will conduct checks periodically to ensure social distancing is followed and masks are worn.
- Some programs and classes have been relocated to larger rooms to practice proper social distancing. Furnishings in each room have been rearranged to accommodate fewer people to provide for social distancing.
- The following activities have been cancelled until further notice: community dances, progressive bingo, massage therapy, billiards and group trips.
- Meals on Wheels continues to deliver meals and make them available to go until further notice and will transition to onsite lunch at a date yet to be determined.
“It will not be business as usual at the Derby Senior Center,” said City Manager Kathy Sexton. “After being closed for three months, we are pleased to offer seniors the opportunity to interact with friends and engage in physical activities in an environment adapted to COVID-19 risks. The CDC’s continued recommendations against travel make activities in the community the preferred option for the foreseeable future.”
The city is also using an electrostatic disinfectant cleaning process in the building to provide protection for up to three weeks. Electrostatic spray surface cleaning is the process of spraying an electrostatically charged mist onto surfaces.
In everything the city does, safety is its highest priority. The city continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely. Rules and procedures will be amended as needed. There is a lot still unknown about COVID-19 and this plan is based on the best information currently available.
Check the Derby Senior Center website for updates on programming at DerbyKS.com/Seniors.