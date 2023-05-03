Starting in March, staff and the Derby City Council began to take measures to shape the ballot question regarding a new sales tax (with the current Derby Difference sales tax to expire in 2024).
With the council in general agreement to pursue a new 1% sales tax to be voted on in the 2023 general election, staff brought forward three usage options for where exactly to dedicate those funds in the city, which the council considered at its April 25 meeting.
Among the options were a 50/50 split dedicating sales tax revenue to parks/trails and streets/sidewalks maintenance and improvements and an option dedicating 50% to parks/trails, 40% to streets/sidewalks and 10% to public safety equipment and capital improvements. The final option maintained the same split between parks/trails and streets/sidewalks, while the final 10% would be dedicated to property tax stabilization.
In 2021, a pavement management plan was created for Derby which called for $2.7 million to be spent annually to maintain city streets to the preferred standards. City Manager Kiel Mangus said the funding split presented would help reach that level as well as facilitate some larger projects (tied to expansion) in the near future.
“There’s projects that are out there that we could shift over from what would likely be [bond] debt,” Mangus said.
Given the recent Parks Master Plan, there is no shortage of uses for sales tax revenue in that regard while Mangus also noted the public safety element could help shift the tax balance for Derby residents.
“It would allow us to buy some of those police vehicles, police body cam software and our other replacement items. It would also help us pay for fire trucks that we need to purchase in the future,” Mangus said. “That’s another example of what could be funded out of sales tax as opposed to property tax.”
Regarding public safety equipment, Mangus said the city has $10-$11 million purchases already planned over the 10-year period of the next sales tax. With a 1% sales tax estimated to generate $90-$100 million over 10 years, the split projected would cover those costs almost exactly.
Council member Nick Engle was appreciative of the element addressing public safety, as he sees that remaining an important issue for the city and its residents and one the council will continually be addressing.
“I don’t think we’re going to run out of equipment that we’re going to need to buy over the next decade,” Engle said.
For the sake of simplicity to clearly line out the purpose of the sales tax, Chris Unkel voiced his support of the 50/50 split between parks and streets.
Meanwhile, Council President Rocky Cornejo questioned what the ranking was on the issues as lined out in the recent public survey. Mangus confirmed that a high level of public safety was the top priority, followed by streets/sidewalks and parks maintenance.
With that, Cornejo questioned if the percentage split should more evenly reflect that priority ranking, and suggested flipping the percentage dedicated to parks and streets.
“I think we’re behind in the roads already; we all know that,” Cornejo said. “We’re gonna continue to have more roads to take care of the more we get into this.”
“The things you have in there matter because you have to educate people and it has to be things people care about,” Mangus said. “As long as we’re touching all the things on there, that’s most important.”
Rick Coleman, as stated at a previous council meeting, noted that he did not support a 1% sales tax without property tax stabilization. Given that, he supported the third option with 10% going to property tax stabilization.
Knowing that situations can change, Coleman said he sees that element as a commitment to Derby residents to help with the tax burden.
“This is, to me, the guarantee on the box that we’re going to keep a portion of that back to keep your property taxes low,” Coleman said.
With the education element stressed regarding passage of the sales tax, several council members voiced concerns about the ease of defining what “property tax stabilization” means for voters. Parks, streets and public safety improvements were viewed as more easily tangible ideas.
On top of that, Mayor Randy White stated that property tax stabilization is part of the council’s mission every year, with all the elements outlined in the other ballot question options seen as ways to help with the property tax stabilization as well.
“If this would get passed, we’re going to shift some of our property tax usage over to sales tax usage,” White said. “In the end, I think councils have a responsibility to manage property tax stabilization on a yearly [basis].I really think that property tax stabilization is our job. I don’t know if it’s really an easy thing to sell to people.”
“All of our intent is property tax stabilization,” Engle said. “but having the public safety equipment portion of it gives us that effect while also giving the public something to be like, ‘oh yeah, that’s what I wanted. That’s what the survey said.’”
Ultimately, Engle proposed a more balanced split (approved 7-0) of 45% for parks/trails, 45% for streets/sidewalks and 10% for public safety to come back for a second reading at a later meeting. While Mangus stated the exact percentages would not be listed on the ballot question, they are included on the resolution of intent indicating that specific commitment publicly.