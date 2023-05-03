Sales Tax Parks

The City Council discussed the exact split of revenue in shaping a ballot question, with most options dedicating a significant amount toward parks maintenance and improvements – like splash pads and other amenities at High Park, outlined as part of the latest Parks Master Plan.

Starting in March, staff and the Derby City Council began to take measures to shape the ballot question regarding a new sales tax (with the current Derby Difference sales tax to expire in 2024). 

With the council in general agreement to pursue a new 1% sales tax to be voted on in the 2023 general election, staff brought forward three usage options for where exactly to dedicate those funds in the city, which the council considered at its April 25 meeting.

Kiel Mangus reviews some of the options for the sales tax ballot question with the council. All discussed touched on revenue funding at least two of the top three community priorities outlined in a recent survey.
