Informed that some pandemic-related cuts would persist through 2021, the Derby City Council saw the tough position it could be in at a special budget workshop held June 9 as it reviewed a number of new departmental requests for 2020 and beyond.
“We did not want to take away the need and the opportunity to hear from department heads the highest priorities,” said City Manager Kathy Sexton, regarding the current situation.
Some of those requests dealt with minor changes to routine departmental business – like increased body camera data storage for the Derby Police Department, more staffing hours at the municipal court, HVAC replacements or the implementation of longevity bonus pay for city employees ($500 for each five years of service). The longevity bonus pay, for example, would cost the city $30,500 in 2021.
Other requests were larger in scope – like a request to consider purchasing a new slide to replace the red slide at Rock River Rapids. The red slide was determined to be the least used at the water park currently, according to Assistant Director of Public Works Dillan Curtis.
While the city would save some money being able to use the pad in place for the current slide, it was noted costs for the new slide would come out to slightly over $342,500. Given that the city has merely replaced some smaller items to this point, staff and council members alike stated it was time to do something more.
“For a growing community like Derby, this is still a great facility. It is a destination place,” Sexton said. “To continue being that, we wanted to address our weakest point.”
“It’s a big investment we have out there, and we obviously have to do something in my opinion,” said Mayor Randy White.
Though potentially raising fees at the water park (which hasn’t been done in a decade) was also brought up, it was noted that would not be considered until after the current season is over. City staff pointed out that, for now, enough exists in an interest fund for the water park to cover replacement of the slide.
Having seen how full Rock River Rapids was upon opening June 8, numerous council members were in favor of doing something to enhance the water park – with council member Andrew Swindle applauding efforts to provide a feature for those too big for the kiddie pool but not yet tall enough for the larger slides. Swindle did hope, though, to see the designs worked out for maximum safety given the mix of age ranges meeting at the confluence of those slides.
One of the largest requests came from Derby Fire Chief John Turner, who lined out the need for a new quint fire truck – with one of the department’s engines now being 25 years old.
Replacing that vehicle would come with an estimated $1.5 million price tag, but given that specific model’s reach (with a 100-foot ladder) Turner noted it is a necessary piece of equipment for the department.
“What that will do for us is give us the ability to stop the store and apartment fires, which are burning through the attic,” Turner said.
Financing was discussed, though it was noted that the city raised the mill levy recently to create a reserve for purchasing expensive equipment. Currently, $1.9 million in revenues (between carryover and other sources) is currently budgeted for 2022.
Derby Fire and Rescue is requesting the new quint fire truck in 2022, when the funds would be available, and some council members viewed that as a top priority.
“I think this is probably the most important thing we’re looking at this year,” said council member Jack Hezlep.
While the council was also tasked with putting aside money for infrastructure projects like signaled intersections on K-15, playground resurfacing, the 95th Street bridge project and annual pavement management plan – the costs of the latter being doubled if the city were to utilize a new recommended formula – there was some good news.
Utilizing a secondary water supply line (in case of emergency), part of negotiations with Wichita on a new water contract, it was found out that the city could connect with Rural Water District No. 3’s existing line along 55th Street rather than create a new connection along Rock Road. That alone would generate $2.7 million in savings for the city of Derby.
“This is a much cheaper solution when it’s really a back-up,” Sexton said.
Considering all the requests brought before the city council at its budget workshop, that savings was a silver lining. The council, though, will now have a number of items to weigh and balance while making its final 2021 budget – to be approved in August.
“We are challenged to maintain and enhance our city; that’s what a council does,” White said. “It just seems a little overwhelming sometimes, but that’s what we do.”