In line with action taken by the Kansas Legislature, the Derby City Council went through the annual process of updating its traffic ordinance and public offense code at its meeting on Sept. 28, with all changes approved unanimously.
City Attorney Jacque Butler brought the amendments before the city council, noting there were not a lot of significant changes, though they did touch on several parts of the traffic code.
Along with new definitions for utility or telecommunications vehicle, a new provision was added to enhance safety while passing a stationary utility or telecommunication vehicle. Drivers must now yield the right-of-way, take safety precautions (i.e., moving to a far lane) and avoid passing utility vehicles when they are displaying flashing lights and engaged in related work.
“We’ve seen some changes in that direction in terms of trying to make workers safer,” Butler said. “We’ve seen an addition of these special kind of categories of vehicles over the years, and this year it’s utility and telecommunications vehicles.”
Other definition changes included those of antique vehicles, funeral escort and funeral lead vehicles, recreational off-highway vehicles, all-terrain vehicles and golf carts.
In regards to funeral traffic, that event was removed from the current parades and processions provision, with a new provision added just for funeral processions. The provision allows authorized escort vehicles to disregard traffic control devices and gives vehicles in funeral processions right-of-way at most intersections. It also requires all vehicles in funeral processions use their headlights and taillights, with notifications also required to be given to the local police department.
Butler noted the changes to funeral processions pave the way for private escort companies to operate, something that is more prominent in areas outside of Derby.
Provisions being amended include one on fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (clarifying language) and one in regards to failure to comply with a traffic citation – allowing those cited to challenge the citation under certain conditions.
“This kind of puts in a due process where someone can essentially appeal to a municipal court judge to waive fines in the instance of a manifest hardship on the person or the person’s immediate family,” Butler said.
When questioned about the changes being made in line with the State Legislature, Butler pointed out the uniform traffic code that is followed. While some modifications can be made based on home rule, she said the city has made it a habit to review the traffic ordinances in line with state revisions each year. If there is a reason the city sees not to update a provision, Butler said staff will discuss that with the Derby Police Department.
Changes to the public offense code followed a similar pattern, with four new provisions added to be enforced through the municipal court, including violation of executive order mandating a curfew or prohibiting public entry, distribution of unattributed applications for advance voting ballots, unlawfully tampering with electronic monitoring equipment and trespassing on a critical infrastructure facility.
“This really creates a special category of locations and increases the penalties for trespassing in response to that,” Butler said of the latter provision.
Among those locations are facilities such as petroleum refineries, natural gas compressor stations, water supply facilities, etc.
State law again directly impacted some of the provision changes, like the executive order violation (in relation to the Legislature’s changes to the Kansas Emergency Management Act) and distribution of advance voting ballots. The new voting law provision set limits on the form of applications for advance ballots, as well as establishing mailing requirements.
Council member Tom Keil questioned who would be responsible for enforcement of the advance voting provisions, with Butler noting that can be dependent on the situation.
“It is kind of a complicated language with the new statute. We’ll have to have some internal discussion on those types of things,” Butler said. “It is better to write the state law violation and allow the district attorney’s office and the district court to go through that process rather than trying to interpret and enforce at the local level.”
Provision amendments to the public offense code were minor, with all code changes ultimately approved by the six city council members present (with Vaughn Nun and Nick Engle absent).