Following weeks of planning and discussion, Derby City Manager Kathy Sexton presented the 2022 recommended budget at the latest city council meeting on July 13.
As presented, the 2022 budget is estimated at $46.8 million – a 6.2 percent increase over 2021. Per the budget, 47.7 mills are set to be levied in the city for 2022, down slightly from the 48.04 mills levied in 2021. Due to an estimated six percent growth in assessed valuation, that puts Derby over the revenue neutral rate of 45.069 mills (meaning the county clerk must be notified).
Given that the mill levy will exceed the revenue neutral rate, a public hearing is required (along with a budget hearing). While the Derby City Council ultimately approved publication of hearing notices on the proposed budget, there was a good deal of review before any action was taken.
During the budget workshop and leading up to Sexton’s presentation of the recommended budget, the Derby Difference half-cent sales tax has been a key talking point. That half-cent sales tax – which partially funds Derby Fire and the Derby Public Library – is currently set to expire at the end of 2024.
A number of council members have expressed an intent for that city sales tax to not be renewed, with Sexton presenting a potential strategy to that end. Along with the 2022 budget presentation, Sexton brought up plans that would see the city pay off $1 million in general obligation bonds early as part of the 2021 budget in order to free up money in the general fund for library and fire staffing/operations currently covered by the Derby Difference sales tax.
“This is a way to reduce reliance on the Derby Difference sales tax for operations of the fire department, and it is something that is sustainable for the duration,” Sexton said. “In this way, you’re shifting things to property tax because your cash position’s is good, your property tax, your values are good, but it doesn’t mean we can get it all there.”
“That was a commitment that I made seven years ago that would give us 10 years to figure this out,” said Mayor Randy White, “but eventually we’d get away from this and go back to the initial purpose of the half-cent sales tax – which was to have unique features [i.e., Rock River Rapids] come to Derby.”
Noting that the budget is a balancing act of pulling revenue from sales and property taxes, the half-cent sales tax has become a major talking point given the number of large capital projects the city has to consider – like constructing a new fire training facility, making improvements to the wastewater treatment facility and more.
Both of those facilities were among the capital improvements included in Sexton’s recommended budget, along with the addition of five full-time positions (three firefighters, one administrative assistant and a utilities operator), street improvements and more.
Some requests (like a longevity bonus and broadband connections to High Park) were not recommended, and some (a rapid ID system for Derby Police) were shifted to other funding sources. Some projects were also moved up on the schedule given usage – like plans to connect the sidewalk network near Derby Public Library.
“Indeed, more people should benefit from that than the other neighborhood projects,” Sexton said.
One of the biggest debates among the council regarded funds for a pattern zoning plan to promote infill development and lay the groundwork for Derby citizens to pursue construction of smaller residential additions on their property.
Mayor Randy White and council member Tom Keil both stated concerns over that plan and if the city’s infrastructure could handle it.
City Council President Nick Engle, who is part of a subcommittee working on new zoning regulations, understood those concerns. He also pointed out, though, that pattern zoning does not give the full sense of the changes being worked on in relation to Vision Derby 2040. However, he was on board with moving the pattern zoning infill development study payment to the contingency fund, which was approved unanimously.
“I like the idea of that better, that we leave the window open but we’re not committed,” Engle said.
Relating back to plans to move a sidewalk project up in the capital improvement timeline, there was also discussion of whether more such projects should be prioritized over a bike lane pilot project along Triple Creek Drive and Tall Tree Road.
While council members who live in the area stated they have not seen a great deal of bike traffic, assistant city manger for development Dan Squires noted existing conditions may play into that.
“If people aren’t comfortable riding their bike down a street now, they’re not going to. They’ll find another route that they’re more comfortable with,” Squires said.
Ultimately, that pilot project was left in the 2022 budget. Now, following publication of notices, hearings on the budget are scheduled for the next Derby City Council meeting on Aug. 24 with potential budgetary approval to follow.