Looking to pass the 2022 budget at its Aug. 24 meeting, the Derby City Council had to first clear a new hurdle before ultimately giving approval – though on a split vote.
In place of the recently repealed tax lid, local municipalities now have to maneuver through Revenue Neutral Rates (RNR) when setting their budgets. The RNR is set by the county clerk and is equal to the number of mills required to levy the same amount of property tax dollars as the year prior.
For Derby, the 2022 RNR was set at 45.069 mills levied. That is lower than the 48.04 mills that were levied in 2020, partly due to an increased assessed valuation that is projected to grow six percent in 2021 to fund the 2022 budget.
Derby’s approved budget included 47.7 mills levied to collect $12,807,539 in ad valorem property taxes – an increase of $637,465 from the year prior.
Total mills levied on property taxes in 2022 will still be lower than in 2020, but at least one Derby resident called upon the city to take it even further and hold to the RNR – keeping property taxes flat and eliminating that more than $600,000 increase.
Susan Ade spoke during a public hearing on the RNR, asking the city to hold the line on property taxes. With the cost of living going up for Derby residents without uniform pay increases, she directed the city to “cut the fat” and navigate the situation in a similar manner.
“We all have a budget, and we all have to spend within our means,” Ade said. “We have to make adjustments to our budgets, and so should the city of Derby.”
Mayor Randy White pointed to a growing tax base naturally bringing in more money but also requiring more money to be spent.
In line with that, the approved budget was for $46,911,970 – an increase of 5% over the 2021 revised budget ($44,653,558).
City Manager Kathy Sexton pointed out that part of that increase is due to the city trying to avoid additional debt, while White reiterated that the city is lowering taxes – although not to the RNR.
Other council members saw value in that, but still saw an opportunity to hold the budget flatter than what was proposed.
“I do think out of the $1.5 million in supplementals that we reviewed, there’s enough money there to take care of our fire, police and most other requests, but there’s definitely money in there – if we wanted to – that we could reduce $637,000 and still take care of the life-saving components,” said council member Tom Keil.
A majority of the budget increase in 2022 is tied to the purchase of a new $1.5 million Quint 81 firetruck, but it was also pointed out that it includes efforts to move away from a reliance on the Derby Difference sales tax funding the fire department. Three captain positions were moved out of the Derby Difference fund for that reason.
Between the future of the Derby Difference sales tax and the RNR – along with costly projects to fund in the near future – some major decisions lie ahead for the city council. Given the split vote on both the decision to exceed the RNR (6-2) and approve the 2022 budget (5-3) – with Keil and council member Rocky Cornejo voting against both – there is a lot to hash out regarding an increased budget versus holding flat.
Council president Nick Engle stated his optimism that the city will have years where it can approve an RNR, but with Derby still in growth mode he doesn’t see that time coming just yet.
“The hope in a city like this is that we hit an economy of scale that we could continue to decrease the mill levy over time, but there’s surely hiccups along the way,” Engle said. “Especially when you think of things like a fire department, when you’re adding staff, you’re adding on chunks of expenditures at a rate that you can’t just raise the tax base by inflation only."