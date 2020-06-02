Some Derby churches have been open for weeks. Others won’t reopen for weeks. Here is where a number of Derby churches are currently at in their reopening plans.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church has not reopened and does not have a set date for reopening. Mike Loyd, a priest at St. Andrew’s, said the earliest for reopening would be later in June. He said the diocese’s bishop gave the go ahead to open on May 24, but said it was each church’s individual decision on whether or not to reopen. St. Andrew’s decided not to.
“So far the indication we’ve gotten from the members of our church is they’re not in any particular hurry,” Loyd said. “A lot of our members are elderly and they want to make sure it’s safe to come back, and we want to make sure it’s safe [for them] to come back.”
St. Andrew’s has been livestreaming its Sunday morning services on Facebook since early April.
“[Our membership says] as long as we can keep doing that they’re in no rush to come back here in person,” Loyd said.
The church plans to continue offering services online once they fully reopen.
When a reopening does happen, the plan is to do the first few services outside in the church parking lot, Loyd said.
Traditionally St. Andrew’s offers communion during its services. In place of that, the church has been offering what they call morning prayer. Once in-person services resume, morning prayer will continue for a while, and eventually communion will be allowed again, with some adjustments.
“We won’t be able to do [communion] as we traditionally did,” Loyd said. “It will come down to whatever we can do to maintain social distancing.”
Staff members will be required to wear masks, and churchgoers will be encouraged to wear masks as well.
Families will be allowed to sit together, but groups will be distanced six feet apart.
St. Andrew’s is a small church, averaging around 40 to 50 attendees at each Sunday service, Loyd said.
“So when we do come back, I think it will be pretty manageable,” Loyd said. “We’ll just have to be careful.”
South Rock Christian Church
South Rock Christian Church will have its first weekend services starting June 20. The church has already opened for small groups, lead pastor Rick Wheeler said.
South Rock does not have pews, so making adjustments to seating has been easy, Wheeler said.
“We’ve already spaced our chairs out where the rows are six feet apart,” Wheeler said. “We’re asking people to distance, which will mean three chairs between groups of people.”
Volunteers and staff will be required to wear masks. Attendees will be encouraged to wear masks, which will be available for free, but wearing them won’t be a requirement, Wheeler said. The church currently has around 1,400 masks on hand.
South Rock has been offering online, live streamed services since the pandemic began, and plans to continue those after reopening.
Services – which typically are around an hour long – will be shortened by around 15 minutes, Wheeler said. Singing and the sermon will be cut down, and there will be no children’s classes.
Before each service, the church will be “professionally sanitized,” Wheeler said.
“They’ll wipe down all of the surfaces and anything anyone would touch,” Wheeler said.
Communion will be offered in all-in-one communion cups, available when churchgoers walk in, and an offering dropoff box will be just inside the front doors.
“There won’t be any passing of anything,” Wheeler said.
On July 6, South Rock plans to lessen social distancing restrictions, Wheeler said. The church plans to be relatively back to normal by August 17, and will “hopefully” by then offer children’s classes and adult classes again, Wheeler said.
Calvary Baptist Church
Calvary Baptist Church has been offering in-person services for about three weeks. The church’s current seating plan has every other pew open, which allows six feet social distancing to be maintained. That arrangement will continue through June 7, associate pastor of music Rob Fuller said. At that point, there will be no seating restrictions “unless new guidance comes in,” Fuller said. Sunday school will resume in the beginning of July.
Masks are not required, but are available for free to anyone who wants one, Fuller said. The church also offers a separate seating section in its gymnasium “for people who are even more concerned about social distancing,” Fuller said. Masks will be required in that area.
The church’s average attendance pre-coronavirus was around 400 per service, Fuller said, and averages around 250 right now with social distancing.
Fuller said there have been a few families that have expressed concerns about having church so soon.
“[But] the general view is they’re glad to have in-person services,” Fuller said.
The church has been live streaming services and plans to continue doing that “in perpetuity,” Fuller said.
Communion has not been offered at services yet. Fuller said the church is working out the “most hygienic” way to offer that service.
“We think we have a way figured out, but we’re being very cautious and making sure we have all our ducks in a row,” Fuller said.
Woodlawn United Methodist Church
Woodlawn United Methodist Church has not yet set a date for reopening its building, but senior pastor Lance Carrithers emphasized that “our church is not closed, our building is closed.”
“We have continued all our ministries and programs online or in virtual ways,” Carrithers said.
Carrithers said his church is monitoring county data every day and said that when there is a decline over a period of time the church will move through its reopening phases.
“I anticipate it will be the latter half of June before we would be looking at having worship services in the building again,” Carrithers said.
Stage one of the church’s reopening began Monday, and involved staff coming back to work on-site and preparatory work for stage two, which is the opening of the church doors for worship.
“At that point in time there would be safety precautions,” Carrithers said. “We would maintain six feet distancing. We would ask people to wear masks. There will be no touching, no passing of collection plates or bulletins or anything. It would also include no singing.”
All of the church’s music will be pre-recorded or instrumental.
Carrithers said he anticipates having “fewer than 50” people per service, which is about a third of the church’s usual attendance per service.
The church has been offering live streamed services, and plans to continue those “from this point forward.”
In closing, Carrithers said all the closing decisions were made “on the commandment to love our neighbor.
“Everything we do is out of concern and compassion, making sure the health of our members and the health of our neighbors in the community remains as safe as possible.”