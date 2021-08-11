EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of a Giving Back series highlighting volunteer service efforts in the Derby area. If you have ideas for individuals or organizations to highlight, contact The Derby Informer at 788-4006.
Operating for more than a decade now, the Derby Church of Christ’s food pantry may not be the largest such operation, but it continues to make an impact.
It truly is a team effort, too, as the pantry is mostly supported by the congregation – with the exception of the Taking Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) group that meets at the church making frequent donations.
Volunteers from the church also help staff the pantry, like Loreda Johnson. Those in need can call the church (788-2672) between 9 and 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and will be forwarded to Johnson to arrange a time to pick up from the pantry. Deacon Arlie Evans, who oversees the pantry, noted those in need can also stop in during services to gain access to the food pantry.
“We have a pretty good variety of canned goods and things like cereal. It depends on what’s donated,” Evans said. “We have about all the basics that a person would need.”
There is also a freezer in the pantry, allowing the church to stock a limited amount of meat products that are offered.
Generally, Evans noted the pantry seeks to provide for those in need, but being a smaller operation it is intended mainly to serve Derby and the surrounding communities (i.e. Mulvane, Rose Hill).
“Our policy’s always been to help everybody in the area,” Evans said. “We, at one time, got stretched out quite a ways. People were coming from everywhere and that was kind of overwhelming us, so I gave the lady running the pantry a set of ZIP codes and told her to try to hold it to that area as much as possible.”
While not as large as the Kansas Food Bank’s operation, Evans noted the Derby Church of Christ does follow those same standards for food storage – with volunteers like Johnson helping in those efforts.
“She’s done a good job of taking care of it and keeping it clean,” Evans said of Johnson.
Everyone the Derby Church of Christ helps through its food pantry is typically in need, and the church tries to pay that forward even further. Once a week, Evans said the church receives the overflow from Panera Bread – which is stocked at the pantry. The unclaimed is then sent to benefit the rescue mission in Wichita.
Knowing the need that is out in the Derby community, those who are part of the Derby Church of Christ food pantry are committed to continuing its mission.
“Everybody needs food,” Johnson said. “I had a big family; I know how that goes.”
“I was surprised myself with how many meals we provided for people; we were actually helping whole families,” Evans said. “We want to help anybody who’s down and out and hungry. It’s just what we want to do. We want to have food available for even our members who are down and out or anybody in the area who might be. We’ve helped a lot of people over the years.”