After having to be called off last year, the Derby Christmas parade is making its return in 2021. The parade is set to start at 6 p.m. Dec. 4. Parade entries will line up at Panther Stadium, proceed west down Madison Avenue, south down Georgie Street, east on Market Street and end back at Panther Stadium.
This year’s theme is “Merry Grinchmas” and entry is open to any community members. The deadline to register (at no cost) is Dec. 1, which can be done online at derbychamber.com. For more information, contact Lindsi Berry at 788-3421 or lindsi@derbychamber.com.