Wanting to do something focusing on the entire community, not just members, the Derby Chamber of Commerce recently launched a new initiative.
Taking inspiration from the Mayor’s Award of Excellence presented annually, the Derby chamber officially launched the Community Excellence Awards last week – with nominations now open in four categories (individual, group, business and nonprofit).
Chamber President and CEO Mark Staats noted programs like this exist among a number of local chambers. While not wanting to rain on the parade of the mayor’s award, Staats and staff felt there was room to recognize a number of good things being accomplished through different sectors of the community.
“There’s lots of people, there’s lots of businesses that do good things for the community. There are organizations, nonprofits that do things, so we want to try and tap into all of those and recognize them because that’s what makes Derby great,” Staats said. “We’re able to recognize exemplary people, organizations and businesses that are doing positive things out here whether they’re seen in public or not seen in public. There’s a lot of good things that are happening that people do and nobody knows about it and these things make Derby a better place to live, a better place to raise families. We want to know about it.”
Excellence awards will be given out quarterly, with the first round of nominations open now through March 1. After nominations have been received, the chamber board of directors will vote on the winners, who will be recognized with a plaque and a custom video spotlight on social media.
Anyone can make a nomination and anyone with a connection to Derby can be nominated, with the awards intended to highlight those making a positive impact in the community in each category – individual, business, nonprofit and group.
Groups could include anything from a youth baseball team to a Lions Club chapter, according to Staats, as long as their efforts are shown to be a benefit to the community and shine a spotlight on good things going on in Derby.
“I think it’s just important to recognize the positives because it’s real easy to get hung up on the negatives of life,” Staats said. “We want to accentuate the positives in our community because we have a wonderful community and we want to recognize those who make it wonderful.”
Nominations can be submitted at www.derbychamber.com/community-excellence-awards/.