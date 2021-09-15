The Derby Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an after hours event, the first-ever Wine and Dine-osaur, at Field Station: Dinosaurs (2999 N. Rock Road) from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Wine and Dine-osaur will feature live music, appetizers and drinks, while guests will also be able to explore the exhibits at the dinosaur park.
Cost for tickets are $35 per person, which includes multiple wine samples, appetizers, a souvenir wine glass and exclusive exhibit access. The event is open to the public, though guests must be 21 and older to attend.
For information on the come-and-go event, visit derbychamber.com or call 788-3421.