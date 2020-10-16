The city of Derby and Derby Chamber of Commerce are partnering to help distribute free PPE (personal protective equipment) kits from Sedgwick County to local businesses and nonprofits. The supplies were provided from the county with Federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding.
Each kit includes disinfecting wipes, disposable masks, cloth masks, disinfecting cleaner, bleach, hand sanitizer, infrared thermometer, cleaning gloves, informational booklet, social distancing floor decals and healthy behaviors signage.
Kits are available for pickup from the Derby Welcome Center, 611 N. Mulberry Rd., Suite 200 on the following days:
- Monday, Oct. 19 from 2 to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon
- Monday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon
- Thursday, Oct. 29 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Additional dates for pickup will be determined after Oct. 29 based upon availability of kits. Any questions can be directed to city hall by calling 788-1519.