Derby will have choices come election season, as a number of candidates filed to fill positions in the Kansas House of Representatives and State Senate by June 1.
In the House of Representatives race, incumbent District 81 representative Blake Carpenter (R-Derby) filed to try and retain his position while Matthew Joyce (D-Derby) has filed to represent District 81 as well.
Meanwhile, in nearby District 82, incumbent Jesse Burris (R-Mulvane) will be running against Jeremiah Webb (R-Mulvane) in the primary, while Edward Hackerott (D-Mulvane) has also filed for the position.
Three different State Senate districts cross into Derby and while Dan Kerschen (R-Garden Plain) is running unopposed in District 26, the other two races will be contested. In District 16, incumbent Ty Masterson (R-Andover) will have a challenger in Timothy Don Fry II (D-Augusta). Meanwhile, in District 28, incumbent Mike Petersen (R-Wichita) will be up against Jim Ward (D-Wichita).
Primary elections are scheduled to be held Aug. 4 this year. The general election will take place Nov. 3.