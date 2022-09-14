DD Future

Derby chamber members including (front table, clockwise from back) Jenny Webster, Charles Kammiller, Elizabeth Stanton, Jason Stanton and Sandy Waldschmidt participate in a focus group to help shape a community survey that will be put out in the near future regarding continued usage of the Derby Difference sales tax.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

With the pending sunset of the Derby Difference sales tax in 2024, the city has started efforts to generate public feedback to shape the direction of future sales tax utilization.

In line with that, the city hired Wichita State University’s Public Policy and Management Center to direct feedback efforts and create a community survey regarding the Derby Difference sales tax. As part of that, WSU staff will be holding focus groups to shape the survey – with members of the Derby Chamber of Commerce the first to participate in one held at a luncheon on Sept. 8.

