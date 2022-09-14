With the pending sunset of the Derby Difference sales tax in 2024, the city has started efforts to generate public feedback to shape the direction of future sales tax utilization.
In line with that, the city hired Wichita State University’s Public Policy and Management Center to direct feedback efforts and create a community survey regarding the Derby Difference sales tax. As part of that, WSU staff will be holding focus groups to shape the survey – with members of the Derby Chamber of Commerce the first to participate in one held at a luncheon on Sept. 8.
City Manager Kiel Mangus noted a key measure in the community engagement process regarding the sales tax is figuring out where Derby wants to be. The three previous half-cent sales taxes have all helped fund community amenities, including Rock River Rapids, the new library, Madison Avenue Central Park and Decarsky Park.
A portion of the most recent Derby Difference sales tax has also been dedicated to fire personnel and library operating expenses, with the impact not lost on management.
“In 2004, when we first passed the half-cent sales tax, it brought in $1.3 million. In 2021, it brought in $3.5 million,” Mangus said, “so I think that you can tell how important that is as a revenue source for the community.”
Starting engagement with smaller focus groups to help generate public feedback, WSU Research and Program Evaluation Manager Dulcinea Rakestraw noted her staff is very much in the preliminary stages. Input gathered from chamber members and other focus groups will give direction to the overall community survey that will eventually be circulated.
“This is not the end; this is not where we get all the information. We just want you to share your thoughts; this is a time to have that open dialogue,” Rakestraw said. “Not everyone has to agree. We understand you all have a different perspective and point of view.”
Among the topics chamber members were asked to give input on were ways Derby is different than other communities, where Derby has done a good job investing tax dollars, areas that could be invested in moving forward, things that could be changed to make Derby better, what type of investments sales tax dollars should be put toward, if the city is meeting expectations in regards to certain services and thoughts on potential projects that have already been discussed as benefactors of future sales tax revenue.
Regarding good uses of tax dollars, among the items various chamber members pointed to were parks and public services (like the library), as well as personnel. Areas they pointed to for future focus included infrastructure (i.e., drainage improvements, rail traffic upgrades) and recruitment/retention in public service. Similarly, potential investments for sales tax dollars outlined ranged from support for first responders to continued investment in parks to public transportation.
Finer points of the Derby Difference sales tax were
also discussed, including how well utilized it has been, if it should be increased in the future and if the usage timeline should be extended.
Generally, the sentiment was that the current sales tax has been well utilized and should be reissued, though with the current economic status members recommended not changing the amount collected.
“With the economy the way it is, I think leave it as a half-cent,” said one chamber member.
Additionally, members also encouraged keeping some type of timeline in place for the sales tax and letting it become permanent. Having a set time frame is a measure that would help keep the city from “getting complacent” in terms of investments through that revenue stream.
More focus groups are currently planned to give WSU staff further direction, while Rakestraw noted the goal is for the community survey to go live by the fourth quarter of 2022.