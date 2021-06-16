Six Derby bus drivers received awards at the Kansas State Pupil Transportation Association conference for their competitive efforts in the recent school bus driver safety competition in Salina.
At the conference, drivers competed in a number of driving tasks and had the opportunity to attend seminars and learn about bus driving safety. Drivers competed in three categories: mini-bus, transit (flat nose), and conventional.
Derby’s drivers won the following awards:
- Annette Tolkacz: 1st place South Region Experienced Transit
- Kim Sherwood: 1st place South Region Rookie Transit, 1st place State Rookie Transit
- Felicia Kissell: 3rd place South Region Rookie Transit, 3rd place State Rookie Transit
- Angela Rikli: 2nd place South Region Experienced Transit, 2nd place State Experienced Transit
- Stella Stanley: 3rd place South Region Experienced Transit
- Mollie Cornwell: 1st place South Region Experienced Conventional, 3rd place State Experienced Conventional, and jacket commemorating highest overall score at regional competition
Sherwood, who has been a bus driver for the district since December 2019, said transit drivers had to parallel park, perform a “back alley,” drive in between two stances that were offset, and drive in a “diminishing clearance” – meaning the space on either side of the bus continually gets smaller.
“It was a really fun time,” she said of her rookie year at the contest. “It was nice to go out and support each other, and see different school districts from all across the state.”
Sherwood said it was both surprising and gratifying to see that each Derby bus driver won at least won award.
“We didn’t go into it thinking we were going to get anything at state, but it was nice to see that we actually did win,” she said.
Kissell, a bus driver for the district since August 2020, said all bus drivers in the state should consider going to the conference for the learning experiences.
“I would say that it is something that every bus driver should do at least once, just because they have the workshops that teach you what to do in certain situations,” she said.
Kissell said she attended safety seminars about what to do when power lines are down in the road, what to do if a bus gets caught in a ditch, and proper safety protocol for when students are loading off the bus.
“It was definitely an experience, and it does help you learn how to maneuver your bus a lot better and easier,” she said.