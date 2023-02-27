The city of Derby will once again offer a water conservation rebate program in 2023, thanks to funding through the city of Wichita. The purpose of the rebate program is to encourage Derby residents to reduce water consumption.
A $25,000 rebate allowance will be shared amongst Wichita’s wholesale customers, including Derby. Rebates will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are depleted. Funds will be credited to the Derby utility customer’s account.
Rebates are available to all Derby utility customers, including residential and commercial, owner-occupied, and rentals. Any qualifying device purchased between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023, is eligible for the program while funds are available.
Eligible items include: high efficiency clothes washers, high efficiency dishwashers, high efficiency toilets, dual flush toilet conversion kits, rain barrels, rain sensor shut-off devices, showerheads, and smart irrigation controllers. There is a limit of five qualifying devices per city of Derby utility account. For more information on the program, go to derbyks.com/waterconservation.
Rebates may be claimed immediately and will be awarded up to 90 days from the purchase date. Customers are required to fill out a rebate application and provide original copies of receipts to verify the purchase.
Applications will be accepted online at derbyks.com/water. Utility customers can also stop by City Hall at 611 N. Mulberry Rd. to pick up a paper application. Failure to provide the required information will result in the rebate request being denied.