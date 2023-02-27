Water Rebate

Purchases of certain qualifying appliances, like high efficiency clothes washers, will make Derby residents eligible for a water conversation rebate through a city of Wichita program.

 COURTESY

The city of Derby will once again offer a water conservation rebate program in 2023, thanks to funding through the city of Wichita. The purpose of the rebate program is to encourage Derby residents to reduce water consumption.

A $25,000 rebate allowance will be shared amongst Wichita’s wholesale customers, including Derby. Rebates will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are depleted. Funds will be credited to the Derby utility customer’s account.

0
0
0
0
0