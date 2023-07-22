Eli Powell of Derby has advanced to the second round, making round two (the top 100), in the 2023 Locks of Glory Kids Mullet Showdown digital competition seeking to crown the nation’s best mullet.
Contestants are rated through a three-tiered system. First, users are able to go online and vote for their favorite mullet, with each vote counting toward the contestants overall score. Second, donations can be made to former Kansas City Chief Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors – with the amount raised contributing to contestants’ overall scores. Finally, a panel of judges will critique the mullets, with all three elements being considered in determining the winner.