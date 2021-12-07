For almost six decades, Susan Swaney has been involved in Derby activities in one way or another.
Businessperson, council member, city treasurer and Chamber of Commerce executive are among the many hats Swaney has worn, but she’s also found time along the way to give back to the city through hours of volunteer work.
She was among the founders of the Derby Historical Society and Museum in the 1990s and now is secretary and member of its board. As a nonprofit, the group needs funds for its operation and to restore and maintain its building.
So Swaney brainstormed concepts and came up with the successful Christmas Tree Gala and Bake Sale, which was held this past weekend for the fourth time.
Although the popular event had to be cancelled last year because of the pandemic, it was back this year in force with 26 trees. Swaney was pleased with the reaction and the promise of keeping it a Derby tradition for years to come.
“We were all smiles,” she said shortly after the trees were picked up. That “we” includes a team that makes the activity tick, a key element.
“When you’re a volunteer coordinator, the people around you work just as hard as you do,” she said.
Cooperating with others has taught her about the volunteer spirit here.
“They’re good people who want to give back,” she said.
But Swaney said that not all her experiences were that way.
When she was employed with the Derby Chamber of Commerce, she encountered people who asked, “What can the Chamber do for me?” Swaney said the question they needed to ask is, “What can I do for the Chamber to improve the community?”
People have to be willing to give something, but there’s no need to worry about their investment of time as they’re going to receive a return many times over, she said.
That return may simply be a warm heart, but there’s also a sense of accomplishment to consider.
Swaney said that was the feeling volunteers got after finishing a paint job at the museum. It wasn’t exactly a fun job, but it was necessary and helpers were pleased about the result and making progress.
No plans to slow down
Swaney said the value of giving back is simple: “Being a volunteer makes you a better person.”
The most effective volunteers also tend to be the busiest people, like Swaney, with numerous activities going on in various aspects of their lives.
“I can remember telling someone I was too busy and they told me, ‘then you’re the person I want.’”
In her experience, many times people with time on their hands tend to go to other individuals to do the work for them.
There’s no substitution for getting the task at hand done, she said.
But that doesn’t mean there’s no enjoyment.
“I’m exhausted at the moment,” she said after the gala, “but I had a lot of fun.”
Many of the people Swaney volunteers with are actively engaged throughout the community.
“I feel like I’m slacking a bit given their production,” she said.
A 1965 DHS graduate, Swaney, 74, wants to continue what she’s doing for as long as she can.
“All these years I’ve been pretty active and I’m not ready to slow down yet,” she said. “I’m very happy with what I’m doing.”
She’s also rooted in Derby.
Susan and her husband, Pat, married for 53 years, have never lived anywhere else as a couple and “never wanted to live anywhere else.”
“Our home is Derby and will always be Derby,” she said.
Susan has lived here since 1954, and Pat, 77, is a “true Derbyite,” having been here since he was 6 weeks old.
Pat is well known in his own right for Derby endeavors, especially with the volunteer fire department and his assistance in helping it transition into a professional one.
Swaney’s take on volunteering is simple but forceful:
“If more people in the world just went out and did things to help others and not necessarily need something back for it, just think how wonderful it would be,” she said.