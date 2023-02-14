Derby Superintendents

Derby Public Schools Superintendent Heather Bohaty and assistant superintendents Becky Moeder and Holly Putnam-Jackson had their contract renewals come up at the most recent BOE meeting, with the board voting 4-2 in favor of not renewing them.

 FILE

At the Feb. 13 USD 260 Board of Education meeting, board members voted 4-2 against renewing employment contracts for the current district superintendent and two assistant superintendents starting with the 2024-25 school year. 

Board members Matthew Joyce and Tina Prunier voted to approve the contract renewals while Board President Michael Blankenship, Andy Watkins, Jennifer Neel and Robyn Pearman voted against the renewal. Board member Pam Doyle was not present at the meeting.

