At the Feb. 13 USD 260 Board of Education meeting, board members voted 4-2 against renewing employment contracts for the current district superintendent and two assistant superintendents starting with the 2024-25 school year.
Board members Matthew Joyce and Tina Prunier voted to approve the contract renewals while Board President Michael Blankenship, Andy Watkins, Jennifer Neel and Robyn Pearman voted against the renewal. Board member Pam Doyle was not present at the meeting.
The non-renewal of contracts impacts Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Becky Moeder and Superintendent Heather Bohaty. The three individuals are currently in contract through the 2023-24 School year.
According to Bohaty, the board’s options included renewing the contracts as presented, renewing for just one year or to take no action on the request.
Bohaty has served as superintendent of Derby Public Schools since the 2017-2018 school year, having previously worked as assistant superintendent of human resources for eight years. She has been employed by the district for 27 years, also having worked as an elementary principal and middle school teacher within USD 260.
Like Bohaty, Moeder has also been working in USD 260 for 20-plus years. She has served as assistant superintendent of human resources since the 2020-2021 school year and held a number of other roles in the district – most extensively as a gifted teacher. Putnam-Jackson is the most recent arrival to the district, serving as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction since the 2017-2018 school year. Prior to that, she worked with the Hazelwood school district in Missouri.