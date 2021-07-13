As the Derby school district is preparing for a full return to in-person instruction this fall, the Derby Board of Education approved a set of protocols for handling COVID-19.
The BOE voted on Monday, July 12 to approve the protocols, which include guidance on masks, visitors, handwashing, social distancing and more.
The district’s leadership team created the plan based on feedback gathered from the community on COVID-19 protocols. Superintendent Heather Bohaty said the district will revisit and gain feedback on the plan every six months.
“Of course, if people have things in between, we always like to hear that and we want to have that guidance as we go,” she said.
Under the new guidelines, masks will be optional, frequent handwashing and sanitization will be encouraged, social distancing will not be enforced, and a high level of classroom sanitation will continue.
Those additional sanitation efforts include a rotation of electrostatic disinfectant machines, daily disinfecting of every classroom, and frequent disinfection of high-touch surfaces throughout the day.
With a return to “pre-pandemic seating,” students will be able to sit in groups at tables or in their individual seats while in classrooms. Last school year, students had to sit in individual desks, spaced apart and facing the front of the room.
Activities, events and field trips will also resume as normal. And parents, guardians and visitors will be able to visit buildings without health screening questions and temperature checks.
The district will continue to follow current local health department guidelines regarding quarantine, close contacts and positive cases. Seating charts will still be enforced in classrooms and on buses to help the district with contact tracing.
Furthermore, the district plans to continue providing periodic information about vaccination clinics and testing sites in the community.
District gathers feedback
Prior to the vote on July 12, the district held an in-person roundtable discussion on COVID-19 guidelines for parents, staff and other community members on July 8 at the administrative center.
During the discussion, participants broke up into three groups and rotated tables every 15 minutes. Each table had a different topic of discussion: health and support services, safety, and teaching and learning.
Discussion questions included “What general safety precautions would you recommend the schools take to support in-person learning?” and “What learning supports would you recommend to help students who need to recover lost learning?”
The district was required to collect feedback and develop the plan for a safe return as part of anticipated funds through the American Rescue Plan. Derby schools is set to receive $5.9 million from the plan ahead of the 2021-2022 school year, pending approval from the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE).
Last school year, the district received $2.6 million from the American Rescue Plan, most of which provided summer learning opportunities and additional supports inside buildings.
Sixteen people participated in the roundtable on July 8 – the majority of whom were school board members, or district employees and administrators.
Derby parent Angela Farthing attended the roundtable to share her input and get more information about what the next school year might look like. Her two kids attend El Paso and Park Hill elementary schools.
“One will be going back to school, and I’m up in the air for the other,” she told the Informer.
At the time of the roundtable, she said she was primarily concerned about a potential mask or vaccine mandate. The district is not mandating vaccines for students or staff, but is encouraging those who are eligible to get the vaccine.
“I absolutely do not want to see masks ever again. They [students] should not be wearing masks,” she said. “And the social distancing should be taken away.”
The district also held an online survey for feedback on the district’s plan to return to in-person instruction, which received 1,066 responses in about a week. The survey featured five open-ended questions.
At the roundtable discussion, Joel Addis, the district’s new COVID-19 site coordinator, told the Informer he thinks it’s important to consider community feedback.
“My participation today was mainly just to listen and take notes,” he said. “That communication piece is just going to be so important, just like it was last year and has been in previous years.”