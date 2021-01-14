The Derby Board of Education voted Monday to select its leaders for the 2021 calendar year.
Andy Watkins, a board member since 2018, was named the board’s new president. He served as vice president last year.
Watkins replaces board member Justin Kippenberger as president. The board approved his nomination 6-1, with Matthew Joyce not in favor.
Robin Folkerts, the board’s newest member, was named vice president. She was appointed to the board in July following the resignation of former board member Matt Hoag.
Folkerts’ nomination as vice president was approved 7-0.
Watkins and Folkerts will serve in their new positions until the first BOE meeting in January 2022.