Becky Wendland, social studies teacher at Derby High School, and Sarah Fain, first grade teacher at Oaklawn Elementary, were recognized at the Derby Board of Education’s meeting on Jan. 25.
The two teachers were the school district’s nominees for the 2021 Kansas Horizon Award, which recognizes excellent first-year teachers in elementary and secondary classrooms across Kansas. The district is allowed to nominate one elementary and one secondary teacher each year.
Wendland was one of 32 educators in Kansas to receive the Horizon Award this year.