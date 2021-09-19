Stadium Cover (PS)_RGB.jpg (copy)
The Derby Board of Education approved a new security system for Panther Stadium at its meeting on Sept. 13. 

The security system will be installed by Sandifer Engineering for $48,550.26, which includes video and access control. The system will be funded with remaining bond funds.  

The system includes a comprehensive camera system for both game night security and overall security. It includes equipment to automatically lock and unlock the gates. Once installed, the system will lock the stadium from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day. 

Installation is expected to wrap up by the end of October. A few of the four-way cameras may not arrive until December. 

The board allowed the district 20% leeway on the cost of the project to install additional cameras on the visitors side, which were not part of the original proposal. 

