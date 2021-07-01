As Derby schools prepare for a return to full, in-person instruction this fall, the school district is taking feedback on how its COVID-19 logistics should look.
The Derby Board of Education voted on June 30 to approve full, in-person instruction for next school year. As part of that plan, the district is hosting an online survey for feedback on potential COVID-19 guidelines until noon July 7, and is planning to host an in-person discussion from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on July 8 at the administrative center, 1550 E. Walnut Grove Rd.
Community members will have the opportunity to share their input on guidelines related to masks, hand washing, and more. The district is required to offer opportunities for community input in order to receive anticipated funds from the American Rescue Plan next school year.
Once feedback has been collected and reviewed, Superintendent Heather Bohaty plans to present a COVID-19 logistics plan to the school board in July for final approval.
“We will be updating it based on feedback that we’ve received from both staff and the community,” Bohaty said.
To find the online survey, visit www.derbyschools.com, click on “COVID-19 information” at the top, and then click “Feedback requested for school year plans” on the left side. The district also sent an email to parents and staff about the survey on Wednesday.
Those who would like to attend the in-person event can RSVP by emailing Board Clerk Litona Hoyt, lhoyt@usd260.com, with their name, role in the district, and contact information.
In other business Wednesday:
- The school board approved Brent Renberger to fill a vacancy on the Derby Recreation Commission’s board of directors. He will begin his duties in September.
- The school board voted to approve year-end transfers totaling nearly $1.9 million. The funds are unspent from this year’s general fund and supplemental general fund. One million was allocated to the special education department to pay expenditures until the district receives state funding in October, $450,000 was put toward the textbook reserve, and $442,034 was added to the contingency reserve.
- The school board approved its sole bid from Domino’s to provide pizzas for student lunches next year, at $7.25 per pizza.
- The BOE approved expanding a limited virtual school option to include Kindergarten through fifth graders.