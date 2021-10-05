The Derby Board of Education voted on Sept. 27 to approve a new set of pay incentives for substitutes.
Becky Moeder, assistant superintendent of human resources for the district, shared details on the proposed incentives program at the Derby Board of Education’s previous meeting on Sept. 13.
Moeder recommended that the incentives program be temporarily instated for the 2021-2022 school year and be funded through ESSER funds, which the district is receiving through federal COVID-19 relief legislation.
“The idea is that they will hopefully want to sub in our district to get more days built up, and then once they reach that higher rate of pay, continue choosing us over surrounding districts,” Moeder said. “[That] just is one reason, with the compensation there, of why they may be choosing to sub in Derby.”
Under the new incentives, a substitute who completes 40 full days of work during the 2021-2022 school year will receive a higher rate of pay for each full day worked as a substitute in the district.
Certified teacher substitutes who have subbed more than 40 days during the school year will receive a rate of $130 per full day and $65 per half day.
Long-term subs who have already reached 40 full days of subbing will earn a rate of $130 for the first 10 days, then $150 for the remainder of their long-term assignment. For long-term subs who have not yet reached 40 days in the district, their days worked will go toward the 40-day count.
Individuals who have been assigned to a floating substitute role will continue to make $150 per day.
Classified subs who worked as a substitute for more than 40 days during this school year will receive an increase of $1 to their hourly wages for any days they work as a classified substitute after that point.